Edgeware Price Tops $0.0012 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Edgeware has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $281,148.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.78 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00477869 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.