Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0094

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $1,256.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00274038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002332 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032334 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,834,765 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.