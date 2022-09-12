Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELMD. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

