Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $51.63 million and approximately $53,252.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,284,895 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO. The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population. Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017. In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.