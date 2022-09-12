Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.19% of Electronic Arts worth $1,491,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.93 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

