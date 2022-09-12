Elitium Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.09 Million (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Elitium has a total market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $833,341.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004501 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,916,379 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

