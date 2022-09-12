ELONGATE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELONGATE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELONGATE has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.
About ELONGATE
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
Buying and Selling ELONGATE
