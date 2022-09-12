Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.78 or 0.00229170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $55.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00749825 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00166422 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,129,145 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

