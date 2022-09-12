Emera (TSE:EMA) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$63.00.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.27.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$62.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.60. The company has a market cap of C$16.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89. Emera has a 52 week low of C$56.87 and a 52 week high of C$65.23.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Emera’s payout ratio is 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

