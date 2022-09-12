EmiSwap (ESW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113,532.76

EmiSwap (ESW) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. EmiSwap has a total market cap of $113,532.76 and approximately $50,662.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EmiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EmiSwap has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,223.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00471760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00064319 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005279 BTC.

EmiSwap Coin Profile

EmiSwap (ESW) is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall.

Buying and Selling EmiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

