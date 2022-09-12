Energi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $251,124.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.89 million and $251,124.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,287,129 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

