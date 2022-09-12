EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

