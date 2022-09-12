Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price objective on Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.70.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$29.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$23.96 and a 12-month high of C$61.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.26%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,785.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

