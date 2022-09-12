Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 19,602 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $66.09 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

