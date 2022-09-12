Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 114,210 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.73.

EDR opened at 25.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 23.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

