Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,571 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.19% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,114,941 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Cowen decreased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 5.5 %

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

NYSE CCO opened at $1.74 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.