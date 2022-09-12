Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 509.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $34.06 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

