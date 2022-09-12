Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $258.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average of $271.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

