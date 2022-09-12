Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 60,216 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $75.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

