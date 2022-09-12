Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

