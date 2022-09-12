Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 389,169 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 2,982.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,169 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.18% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.