Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.12% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE:CALX opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

