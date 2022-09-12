Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,203.50 ($26.63).

ENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

Entain Stock Performance

Entain Dividend Announcement

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,230.50 ($14.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,223.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,388.81. The stock has a market cap of £7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,412.50. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

