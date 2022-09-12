Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.85. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,987,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,630.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,524 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

