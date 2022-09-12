EOS (EOS) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $468.56 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00007676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,392,614 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | SteemIt “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

