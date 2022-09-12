eosDAC Market Capitalization Hits $264,606.23 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $264,606.23 and approximately $20,853.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About eosDAC

eosDAC’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eosDAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide.eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

