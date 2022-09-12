Epic Cash (EPIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.42 Million

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $20,442.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash launched on September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,929,284 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

