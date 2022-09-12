EPIK Prime Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $403,271.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EPIK Prime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00052849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00066140 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00074735 BTC.

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EPIK Prime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EPIK Prime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.