EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.