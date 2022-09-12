Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $447,439.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer launched on April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. The official website for Equalizer is equalizer.finance/#firstPage. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

