Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 377 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $657.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $667.08 and its 200 day moving average is $687.57. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $873.77.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

