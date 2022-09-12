Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.30 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.43.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

