Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

