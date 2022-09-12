Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Bertram L. Scott Sells 7,300 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

