ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 31.6% Lower This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $70.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051187 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013448 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00065904 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005385 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073420 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.
Buying and Selling ERC20
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.