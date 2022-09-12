Ergo Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00019876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $261.30 million and $3.31 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,419.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.02 or 0.07698589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00171831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00274060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00725922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00575828 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000928 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

