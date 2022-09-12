Eska 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,226.00 (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Eska coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eska has a market cap of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,301.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00745459 BTC.
About Eska
ESK is a coin. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Eska
