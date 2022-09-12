Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.30 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.30 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $38.72 or 0.00173247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.76 or 0.07811239 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022296 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00276618 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00717446 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00587886 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00247433 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,833,825 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
