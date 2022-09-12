Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $401,684.61

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Stake has a market capitalization of $401,684.61 and $496.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00008968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm.

Ethereum Stake Coin Trading

