Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $261,578.48 and approximately $35,042.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,233.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00471907 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.