Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 86,541.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.39.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $478.50 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $504.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.80 and a 200-day moving average of $457.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

