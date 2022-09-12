Ethic Inc. Buys 12,143 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

