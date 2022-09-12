Ethic Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,300.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,262.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,279.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

