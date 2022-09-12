Ethic Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,360,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

