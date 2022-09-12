Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,225 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.