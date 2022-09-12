Ethic Inc. Purchases 22,251 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.