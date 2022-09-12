Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 551.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $942,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Shares of MU opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

