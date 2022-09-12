Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for about 3.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $113.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.