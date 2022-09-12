Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 3.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $113.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $13,166,674. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

