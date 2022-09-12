EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0002

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. EUNO has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,648,637,316 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.